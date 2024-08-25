Two Chinese Companies To Set Up Plants In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Two leading Chinese companies have announced setting up their plants in Pakistan with one setting up a sole entity while the other in a joint venture with a local company to manufacture raw materials for the textile industry.
Both companies were expected to invest millions of Dollars in both the projects with the aim of manufacturing cheap raw materials for the local industries.
Abdul Rahim Chughtai, the convener of the 9th Colour and Chemicals Expo 2024 and the president of the Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association, said here Sunday that Napa Chemicals and Shao Shing Chemicals would make investments in Punjab.
He said Rainbow Industries would go into a joint venture with Shao Shing Chemicals soon, adding with the Chinese investment our local dyes and chemicals industry would get the latest technology transfer and advancement.
Chughtai said the Federal government has already announced a 10-year tax holiday, duty-free import of machinery and setting up units in the Special Economic Zones for foreign investors.
He was of the view that the law and order and energy tariffs are real challenges in the way of foreign investment in the country.
The Organiser of the Expo, Rashidul Haq, said that the two-day 9th Color & Chem Expo attracted more than 300 exhibitors representing the dyes, chemicals, and allied industries. They also included companies and their representatives from China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran.
The exhibition was organised by the Event and Conference International, Rainbow Group and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association.
Haq said the two-day event involved technology transfer, information on new products, signing of new contracts and improved interactions between the companies and their vendors, industry stakeholders, key professionals, policy influencers, top-tier business leaders, and decision-makers spanning a wide spectrum of sectors.
Mr Shi Xianping, the Chairman China Dyestuffs Industry Association, also joined the mega event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PCMEA anticipates major export windfall from Int'l Carpet Expo12 minutes ago
-
MCCI holds two-day training session to align skills with industrial needs32 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 202410 hours ago
-
22 shopkeepers arrested over violation of price control act24 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,700 per tola to Rs.263,70024 hours ago
-
Utility stores being restructured to ensure subsidy to right people: Rana Tanveer1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 20241 day ago
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan2 days ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide2 days ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming2 days ago