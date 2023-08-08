Open Menu

Two-day Annual Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries Expo In October

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Annual Livestock Dairy, Agriculture and Fisheries Expo will be held on October 4-5 in Peshawar.

National and international companies will participate in it..

Expo 2023 is very important for livestock farmers and the Livestock Department as the Milk Fair and animal beauty exhibition will also be organized during the event.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali will inaugurate the expo while Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan will be the chief guest at concluding session. Preparations for the expo have been started.

The Expo will be presided over by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Abdul Halim Kasuria while Secretary Livestock Amber Ali Khan, Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, Director General Livestock Dr.

Alamzeb. Khan will supervise matters relating to their respective departments. Director General Fisheries Dr. Khusro Kaleem and Director General Agriculture John Muhammad will also attend.

Vice chancellors of all universities and thousands of farmers will participate in the expo. Agriculture and fisheries have also been included in Expo 2023 with the aim to promote agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors of the province.

Talking to media, Provincial President Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Muhammad Asif Awan has said that Livestock Dairy Expo 2023 is being organized in collaboration with the association and Inbox Pakistan, which will be the biggest exhibition in the history of the province.

More Stories From Business