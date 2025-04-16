Two-day consultative workshop on salt mining concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A two-day consultative workshop on salt mining titled 'Safe and Productive Mining' concluded here on Wednesday, sensitizing participants on modern techniques to produce international standard products.

The workshop was organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and Salt Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SMAP), said a press release.

The workshop aimed at to sensitize participants regarding modern productive mining, processing, branding, and export of premium salt products.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Asad Salam Mahni appreciated the participants and organizers for making the workshop successful.

“It is encouraging to see such a diverse representation and meaningful engagement on a topic of national significance,” he remarked.

The Additional Secretary reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their productivity and global competitiveness.

“It is our collective responsibility to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s salt and mining sector,” he emphasized.

Ismail Suttar, Founder Chairman SMAP, emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the local mining community.

"This workshop is exactly what our minerals sector needs. We are working day and night to uplift mine sector, improve extraction methods, and convert our rich mineral resources into value-added products for higher export potential," he shared proudly.

The workshop was attended by almost 50-60 participants related to salt and mining sector.

The workshop concluded with a call to action for all participants to share their learnings and insights within their networks, creating a multiplier effect that would benefit the broader industry.