ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A two�day international conference on "Decade of China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) - From Vision To Reality" will start here on Monday.

The conference is being organized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China, a news release said.

The CPEC being a strategic principal component of the BRI focuses on infrastructure development and socioeconomic cooperation between China and Pakistan, the two all-weather friends.

The conference aims to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to economic, social, environmental and geopolitical impacts of the CPEC and BRI.

Chinese Charge d'Affaires Pang Chunxue and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would be chief guest at the occasion.

The conference would explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, sustainable development and inclusive growth in the subsequent phase of CPEC.

During the moot, various sessions would be held in which key policymakers would take a broader overview of the CPEC.

However, the panel discussions would take place under key themes by the expert speakers who would present their research findings, share best practices while engaging in�depth discussions with the audience.

All the accepted and presented papers would be published in the conference's abstract book while selected papers to be printed in the special issue of Pakistan Development Review (PDR) Journal after blind peer review and approval of the scientist committee.

The conference would consist of different technical sessions including socioeconomic impacts of the CPEC, Prospects of Regional Connectivity Through Gwadar Port, Opportunities for Industrial Relocation and Export ; Green Technologies and Development; Security and Geopolitical Implications; Innovation, Technology and Global Value Chains; Challenges to Regional Connectivity and Integration, Artificial Intelligence and Labour Market Dynamics.

Souvenirs would be awarded to representatives of Pakistani and Chinese companies who have participated in execution of the CPEC projects. A special coin, prepared by the Planning Ministry to mark the 10 years celebrations, would also be launched.

Besides, special documentaries on the CPEC would be showcased during the event to mark the 10-year celebrations.

Since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CPEC projects have been revived that remained shelved during the tenure of the previous PTI government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already reiterated his full commitment to complete the CPEC projects and in this regard he visited China after assuming charge of the PM office.

Over the decade, the two countries known as 'Iron Brother' have developed strong bonds in diverse fields.

The CPEC effectively helped Pakistan in improving its energy security as well as transport networks from north to south and laid the foundation for a resilient infrastructure including ports, airports, roads and railway.

Recently, the Planning Minister visited China to mark the 10- year celebrations of the CPEC.

It is noted that Chinese authorities have already declared Ahsan Iqbal as "Mr CPEC," who has the honour of co-chairing nine, out of 12 Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meetings.