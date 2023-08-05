Open Menu

Two-day Mango Festival-2023 From Aug 6

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two-day Mango Festival-2023 from Aug 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (PTDC) will organise a two-day Mango Festival from August 6 to 7, here at a local hotel.

The mango show will be arranged at the Kohinoor Hall of the Pearl Continental hotel from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the PTDC sources, different types of mangoes would be placed at the festival. The show will be arranged in collaboration with the Agri-tourism Development Corporation.

The festival is being organised with an aim to promote business network and community outreach while showcasing stalls with different varieties including seedless mangoes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Hotel Mango August PTDC From P

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

26 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

49 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

1 hour ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

1 hour ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

3 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business