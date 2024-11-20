Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thursday

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would hold a two-day National Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) Summit-2024, starting here from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would hold a two-day National Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) Summit-2024, starting here from Thursday.

The summit titled “Driving Growth Through Excellence in Productivity, Quality, and Innovation would be inaugurated by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, highlighting importance of productivity, quality and innovation as key drivers for achieving sustainable economic growth and enhancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

The summit will bring together renowned scholars from academia and industry, CEOs of leading brands, leaders from the chambers of commerce and industry and corporate leaders from across the country.

The participants would engage in comprehensive discussions and collaborative efforts to enhance productivity, elevate quality standards and foster innovation in various sectors of the economy.

During the two-day summit, breakout sessions would be held on Productivity, Quality and Innovation, each attended by research scholars, think tanks, academia and industry representatives.

These sessions will focus on improving productivity for sustainable growth, raising quality standards to meet international benchmarks and promoting innovation to build a competitive economy.

The summit is set to serve as a milestone in achieving the goal of increasing exports, ensuring economic stability and ultimately maintaining Pakistan a trillion Dollars economy by 2035 and three trillion dollars economy by 2047 under the

Ministry’s development framework based on the 5Es - Exports, Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, Climate Change and food Security, and Equity.

The framework emphasizes providing equal opportunities for all, with a special focus on empowering youth, women, and minorities, as well as developing the less developed areas of the country.

The summit would provide a vital platform for stakeholders to deliberate on actionable strategies to address Pakistan’s

economic challenges and unlock its potential.