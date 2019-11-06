Two-Day Nationwide Petrol Station Strike Hits Italy

Italy's petrol stations on Wednesday started a 48-hour nationwide strike in protest against authorities' new requirements for their businesses

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Italy 's petrol stations on Wednesday started a 48-hour nationwide strike in protest against authorities' new requirements for their businesses.

Starting from 06:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT), the petrol stations located in cities and along highways were closed, and the strike will last until Friday.

The exact number of petrol stations' attendants who have joined the strike is unknown, though some sources reveal that several dozens of stations across the country currently remain operational.

The Confesercenti national business association says that the authorities continue to multiply financial obligations and "hold hostage" the industry that brings dozens of billions of Euros a year to the state budget.

The stations' employees are protesting against useless and burdensome innovations, in particular, the introduction of an electronic system for issuing checks and new cash desks.