Two-day Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo opens on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :With the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo (PPE) will be opened here at the Expo Centre on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023.

Jemal Baker, Ambassador of Ethiopia, and Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul General Ethiopia, and Arshad Mahmood, Chairman PPMA North, will inaugurate the exhibition along with other dignitaries from the government, industry and other departments.

The exhibition is being organised by Prime Event Management (PEM). The PEM Director Kamran Abbasi told media here on Tuesday that this expo would exclusively focus on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, hospital & health equipment manufacturers, ultra sound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, medicine manufacturers, surgical equipment, hospital consumables and accessories.

Kamran Abbasi added that over 100 exhibitors were displaying their products, technology through their 250 stalls in two halls of the expo centre.

This expo would provide an excellent opportunity for the promotion of the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and to local manufacturers about new technologies and developments in this field adopted by the developed world, he remarked.