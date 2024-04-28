Two-day 'Tashkent International Investment Forum' to start on May 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The third two-day, ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum” (TIIF) will be held on May 2-3, this year in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The forum is organized at the initiative of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who will participate in the event.

Meanwhile, 30 businessmen and investors from different sectors from Pakistan will participate in the third Tashkent International Investment Forum, in which mutual economic and investment meetings will be held between the two countries, said a release issued here.

More than 2500 investor’s, delegates from different countries and various businessmen will participate in the ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum, ‘who will discuss the promotion of investment and regional business.

The TIIF aimed at attracting foreign companies, investors and development partners to expand their activities as well as implement new projects and programs.

TIIF will serve as a unique platform of regional importance to promote business contacts with emphasis to such areas as digital transformation, transport connectivity, infrastructure development and green growth.

The Tashkent International Investment Forum will be the region’s largest international platform for discussing strategies to enhance Central Asia’s role in the international investment market.

This event will create a new international platform for Central Asia, which will attract leaders of major investment, financial and economic organizations and companies interested in finding new growth points in the dynamically developing market of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile addressing the business community in Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov said the ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum’ to be held on May 2 under the patronage of President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The ambassador highlighting the importance of 'Tashkent International Investment Forum' said that in this forum, foreign investors and businessmen will gather in Tashkent, to discuss bilateral and multilateral investment and business opportunities.

He said that many agreements regarding investment and businesses will be signed during the forum, which will not only promote global investment but also businesses in the region.

Oybek Arif Usmanov said that major investment institutions and investors of the world will participate in the ‘Tashkent International Investment Forum’ which would provide a huge opportunity for multilateral cooperation to the partners.

He said, it was a great opportunity for FPCCI to participate in this international forum and become a part of the international investment.

The Uzbek envoy said that there will be G2B and B2B meetings in the Tashkent Investment Forum. Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was suffering due to the current situation in Afghanistan.

“We need to start the Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor for smooth trade and economic activities, ” he said.

He said that direct flights will be started from Islamabad and Lahore soon and we are committed to resolving visa issues as well to provide facility to the local business community.

Meanwhile, President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh said that Tashkent International Investment Forum is a pivotal forum for global investment, which has great opportunities for Pakistan’ businessman in various sector, in which the participation of Pakistani businessmen is extremely significant.

Atif Ikram said that Uzbekistan is an important trade partner of Pakistan with which Pakistan's economic and trade relations are extremely important.

President FPCCI said that at the end of 2023, mutual trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was $387 million, which is an increase of 130 percent, compared to 2022, and adding that in the first quarter of 2024, the bilateral trade between the two countries was $104 million, which is 107 increases as compared to same period last year 2023.

He said Pakistan's exports with Uzbekistan have increased gradually in the previous years, which has to be further increased.

He said that bilateral trade can be promoted in textile, pharmaceutical, rice, machinery, agriculture machinery, electromechanical and other sectors.

“We have to explore different avenues to further promote bilateral trade,” he added.

The high-ranking officials and business leaders from China, US, European Union, Gulf countries, Central Asia, South Asia and other regions will participate in the Forum with arrangement of bilateral, G2B and B2B meetings.