Two-day Tourism Summit Concluded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) 2nd Two-Day Tourism Summit , organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) concluded with a resolve to boost the tourism sector of the country.
The summit was held at Skardu from August 13-15, which brought together ambassadors and diplomats from 10 friendly countries along with business leaders and media representatives. The event was organised with an aim to showcasing Pakistan's soft image and attracting tourists from around the globe, said a press release.
On this occasion, the ICCI also honoured the visiting ambassadors and diplomats with awards in a dignified ceremony, acknowledging their significant contributions to promoting business relations and tourism between Pakistan and their respective countries.
This recognition highlighted the ICCI's gratitude for their ongoing support and cooperation in exploring innovative opportunities for tourism growth and economic collaboration.
ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while congratulating the diplomats said that this recognition is a testament to their invaluable contributions in fostering tourism connections between their respective countries and Pakistan. He expressed his optimism that they will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people contacts among nations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and enhancing tourism cooperation.
He also urged the government to announce a civil award for Mohammad Ali Sadpara in recognition of his services.
