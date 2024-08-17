Open Menu

Two-day Tourism Summit Concluded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two-day tourism summit concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) 2nd Two-Day Tourism Summit , organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) concluded with a resolve to boost the tourism sector of the country.

The summit was held at Skardu from August 13-15, which brought together ambassadors and diplomats from 10 friendly countries along with business leaders and media representatives. The event was organised with an aim to showcasing Pakistan's soft image and attracting tourists from around the globe, said a press release.

On this occasion, the ICCI also honoured the visiting ambassadors and diplomats with awards in a dignified ceremony, acknowledging their significant contributions to promoting business relations and tourism between Pakistan and their respective countries.

This recognition highlighted the ICCI's gratitude for their ongoing support and cooperation in exploring innovative opportunities for tourism growth and economic collaboration.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while congratulating the diplomats said that this recognition is a testament to their invaluable contributions in fostering tourism connections between their respective countries and Pakistan. He expressed his optimism that they will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people contacts among nations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and enhancing tourism cooperation.

He also urged the government to announce a civil award for Mohammad Ali Sadpara in recognition of his services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Skardu Chamber August Commerce Media Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Business