Two Development Schemes Of SHC&ME & Roads Sector Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Two development schemes of SHC&ME & Roads sector approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of SHC&ME and Roads sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8399.933 million.

These schemes were approved in the 67th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman P&D board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The Approved development schemes are included: Provision of Equipment for 150 Bedded Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at Nishtar, Multan (Revised) at the cost Rs 588.693 million.

Dualization of Road from G.T Road (Benazir Chowk) to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (Wahndo Interchange) Length=15.20 Km, District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 7811.240 million.

Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all Members of the P&D Board, provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

