UrduPoint.com

Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 26.435b Approved

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

Two development schemes worth Rs 26.435b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of Regional Planning and Specialized Healthcare & Medical education sectors estimated to cost Rs. 26,435.704 million (Rs 26.435 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here Wednesday.

The approved development schemes included Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) – IFAD Assisted (Revised) at the cost of Rs.

23,891.631 million and establishing Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat, besides uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Teaching Hospital, Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,544.073 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Gujrat University Of Gujrat All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy â€“ HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy â€“ HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

15 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

21 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday on 4th Aug, ..

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday on 4th Aug, 2021

1 minute ago
 President Arif Alvi visits Sports Complex Quetta

President Arif Alvi visits Sports Complex Quetta

1 minute ago
 5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region -- USGS

5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region -- USGS

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.