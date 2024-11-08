Open Menu

Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 3.6b Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 44th meeting of the current fiscal year, approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 3.602 billion, here on Friday.

Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

Construction of Judicial Complex at Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1459.

645 million.

Construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarter Jhang at the cost of Rs 2142.679 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.

