Two Development Schemes Worth Rs2.834bln Approved

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved two development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs2,834.858 million (Rs 2.834 billion)

These schemes were approved in the 83rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Ahmadpur Branch System at the cost of Rs2,364.969 million and Installation of Water Supply Scheme for the residents of Fateh Jang,District Attock (Revised) at the cost of Rs469.889 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

