Two Gas Fields With Capacity Of 1Bln Cubic Meters Put Into Operation In Syria - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Two Gas Fields With Capacity of 1Bln Cubic Meters Put Into Operation in Syria - Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Two gas fields with a capacity of one million cubic meters, located to the east of the Syrian city of Homs, were put into operation, the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Sunday.

"Local specialists in record time ...

provided one million cubic meters of gas by putting into operation and connecting to the common network of the Sharifah-2 and Sharifah-104 fields east of Homs," the ministry said in a press release seen by Sputnik.

The ministry added that due to the growing demand for gas, it took 15 days to connect the fields to the network.

"This additional amount of gas is expected to have a positive effect on electricity supply," the press release read.

As a result of regular blackouts, the use of electric generators is widely spread in Syria. On particularly cold winter days, prolonged blackouts occur due to high loads.

