Two Hospitalized After Gas Explosion In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Two Hospitalized After Gas Explosion in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region - Ministry

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Two people were hospitalized after a part of a residential building collapsed due to a gas cylinder explosion in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said a gas cylinder had exploded in a two-story residential building in the village of Filinskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Part of the building collapsed.

"Three people were allowed to go home after being examined by medics. Two people with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized to the Central District Hospital of the Vachsky District," the ministry said.

