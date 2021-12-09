Two in 5 Pre-COVID US Business Travelers Say Will Never Take Another Work Trip - Poll

Business travel may never completely recover from COVID-19, with 39% of US employees who regularly traveled before the pandemic saying they never expect to go on a job-related trip again, a Morning Consult report on the travel and hospitality industry said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Business travel may never completely recover from COVID-19, with 39% of US employees who regularly traveled before the pandemic saying they never expect to go on a job-related trip again, a Morning Consult report on the travel and hospitality industry said on Thursday.

"While the return to business travel was always expected to trail leisure, 39% of regular business travelers in the U.S. say they'll never go on a work trip again. Those who do travel will be guided by new corporate policies and will likely be facing tighter budgets than in pre-pandemic times," the report based on a series of weekly polls said.

More than a year of lower travel budgets and the widespread use of virtual work platforms means that executives will no longer see the value in the broad range of business travel occasions that existed pre-pandemic. Look for trips to be stripped back and focused on external interactions and conferences rather than internal meetings.

And for those who are traveling, shorter and closer-to-home trips may be balanced with longer exploits that integrate leisure travel into plans, the report added.

In contrast, the robust vaccine rollout and declining COVID-19 cases have contributed to higher leisure travel volumes, with this year's November Thanksgiving weekend seeing the highest passenger volume since prior to the pandemic, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport screenings cited in the 37-page report.

But when survey participants were asked whether they had flown on an airplane during the previous year, affirmative responses dropped from 70% early in the pandemic (April 2020) to slightly less than 65% in November 2021, the report said.

The report features trend data from weekly surveys of 2,200 US adults.

From: Willis Witter - willis.witter@sputniknews.com

Subject: Two in 5 Pre-Pandemic Regular Business Travelers Say 'Never' to Future Work Trips - Poll