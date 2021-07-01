UrduPoint.com
Two Intl’ Flights Cancel Their Scheduled Flight From US To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:22 AM

Flights cancellation comes after the CAA officials had issued a travel advisory for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that only 20 flights would be operated in Pakistan till July 15.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2021) Qatar and Turkish international airlines cancelled their scheduled flights from the United States to Pakistan on Thursday.

The cancelled the scheduled flights amid fear of COVID-19.

Pakistani authorities had made earlier a decision to limit international flights due to COVID-19 situation.

The flights cancelled were due to land in Pakistan in the first week of July.

According to the sources, the Pakistani citizens living in the US and wanted to return to return to the homeland were facing the problems. The Sources said that the airlines were expecting relaxation from Pakistan about the number of onboard passengers, but after the latest CAA travel advisory, both the airlines suddenly cancelled their scheduled flights.

When asked the spokespersons of the CAA said that both the airlines did overbooking on the Pakistan-bound flights.

It may be mentioned here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday had issued a travel advisory for international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that only 20 flights would be operated in Pakistan till July 15.

The CAA officials had said that in its latest order that 80 per cent of inbound international flights would be banned except the operations up to 20 per cent in accordance with the Summer 2021 schedule.

It said that the international inbound flights were enhanced to 40 per cent only for direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 1.

