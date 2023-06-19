Two Israeli Soldiers, Five Border Police Officers Injured in Clashes in West Bank - IDF

Two soldiers of the Israel defense forces (IDF) and five officers of the border police have been injured during clashes with Palestinians in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, the IDF said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Two soldiers of the Israel defense forces (IDF) and five officers of the border police have been injured during clashes with Palestinians in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, the IDF said on Monday.

"Following the initial report regarding a counterterrorism activity in Jenin, 2 IDF soldiers and 5 Israel Border Police officers were injured," the IDF tweeted.

The injuries received by the Israelis were light or moderate, the IDF said. The injured servicepeople were taken to a hospital and are receiving treatment.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said its forces managed to apprehend two suspects in Jenin. During the operation, skirmishes between Israelis and Palestinians took place. The IDF helicopters opened fire to help the ground troops withdraw from the area. An Israeli military vehicle was damaged by an explosive device.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least three Palestinians were killed and another 30 injured as a result of the raid.