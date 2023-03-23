Two Large-Tonnage Aframax-Type Oil Tankers Commissioned in Russia in 2022 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Two modern large-capacity Aframax-type oil tankers were commissioned in Russia in 2022 as part of the country's large-scale industrial projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"At the instruction of (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) ... we are stimulating the creation of high-tech companies, big industrial projects ... The shipbuilding industry commissioned two large-capacity Aframax-type oil tankers," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma, the lower chamber of the

In September, the official name-giving ceremony of the two oil tankers took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In December, Russian shipping company Sovcomflot said that it had taken into operation one of these oil tankers.

Aframax tankers, which are used for crude oil transportation, have a deadweight of over 100,000 tonnes, length of over 250 meters (820 feet), breadth of over 45 meters and maximum draft of 15 meters. Tankers of that type are being built in Russia for the first time.