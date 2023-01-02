UrduPoint.com

Two-month Solar PV System Training Concludes At ETRC

Published January 02, 2023

Two-month Solar PV system training concludes at ETRC

Two months Training on Solar PV system concluded at Energy Training and Research Center (ETRC) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Two months Training on Solar PV system concluded at Energy Training and Research Center (ETRC) on Monday.

A total of 20 individuals having DAE (Diploma in Associate Engineering) and B.Tech. (qualifications in electrical) were provided two months training on Solar PV system for power generation.

The training was supported by LONGi China, one of the largest manufacturers of Solar PV Wafers, Cells and Modules in China.

Engr. Faiz Bhutta and Engr. Obaid were the trainers for this programme, while the course design was on the basis of 70:30 means that 70 percent practical and 30 percent theory.

The purpose of this programme was to bridge the gap of solar workforce emerged out of the fast growth in solar industry in Pakistan. LONGi China has ensured that this programme would continue to help Pakistan in creation of solar workforce and bring quality in installations and operations.

At the end of the programme, certificates were also distributed among the participants by Marketing Head of LONGi China Mrs. Zhoga.

