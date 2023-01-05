Two more industrial units inaugurated in Hattar

Secretary of Industries Commerce and Technical Education and Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Saqib Raza Aslam visited Hattar Economic Zones to inaugurate two more industries and launch a tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary of Industries Commerce and Technical education and Chairman board of Directors (BOD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Saqib Raza Aslam visited Hattar Economic Zones to inaugurate two more industries and launch a tree plantation campaign.

Member BOD Hasan Farid and CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak also accompanied the Secretary Industries during his visit as well as to meet representatives of Hattar Industrial Association on Thursday.

During the meeting with the Hattar Industrial Association (HIA), the visiting delegation was briefed by Malik Ashiq Awan, Chairman of HIA, on the issues about the zone. The association acknowledged and appreciated the role of the Provincial Government and particularly of KP-EZDMC in addressing the problems faced by the industrialists.

Chairman BOD / Secretary IC&TE also inaugurated M/A Ali Steel Industries and Farhad Enterprises. These industrial projects, worth Rs 850 million, will generate more than 800 employment opportunities upon commercial production.

Farhad Enterprises is set to become the first ever cold storage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a state-of-the-art cold storage plant equipped with artificial intelligence and a capacity of 5000 metric tons.

Furthermore, the Fire Brigade 24/7 services office after rehabilitation was also inaugurated during the visit to resolve if any fire emergency happens in the zone promptly.

Later, in a bid to lower the global warming impact and reduce carbon emissions, and as part of the beautification of the zone, a tree plantation campaign was also launched.