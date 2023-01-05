UrduPoint.com

Two More Industrial Units Inaugurated In Hattar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Two more industrial units inaugurated in Hattar

Secretary of Industries Commerce and Technical Education and Chairman Board of Directors (BOD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Saqib Raza Aslam visited Hattar Economic Zones to inaugurate two more industries and launch a tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary of Industries Commerce and Technical education and Chairman board of Directors (BOD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Saqib Raza Aslam visited Hattar Economic Zones to inaugurate two more industries and launch a tree plantation campaign.

Member BOD Hasan Farid and CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak also accompanied the Secretary Industries during his visit as well as to meet representatives of Hattar Industrial Association on Thursday.

During the meeting with the Hattar Industrial Association (HIA), the visiting delegation was briefed by Malik Ashiq Awan, Chairman of HIA, on the issues about the zone. The association acknowledged and appreciated the role of the Provincial Government and particularly of KP-EZDMC in addressing the problems faced by the industrialists.

Chairman BOD / Secretary IC&TE also inaugurated M/A Ali Steel Industries and Farhad Enterprises. These industrial projects, worth Rs 850 million, will generate more than 800 employment opportunities upon commercial production.

Farhad Enterprises is set to become the first ever cold storage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a state-of-the-art cold storage plant equipped with artificial intelligence and a capacity of 5000 metric tons.

Furthermore, the Fire Brigade 24/7 services office after rehabilitation was also inaugurated during the visit to resolve if any fire emergency happens in the zone promptly.

Later, in a bid to lower the global warming impact and reduce carbon emissions, and as part of the beautification of the zone, a tree plantation campaign was also launched.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Company Visit Commerce Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - ..

Germany Prepares to Launch 2 More Gas Terminals - Economy Minister

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Arshad Sharif murder case

Supreme Court adjourns Arshad Sharif murder case

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders police to pr ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders police to produce missing girl

7 minutes ago
 Three of a family killed, two children injured in ..

Three of a family killed, two children injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders

7 minutes ago
 Mah Jabeen pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on h ..

Mah Jabeen pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his birthday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.