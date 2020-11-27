UrduPoint.com
Two More Ships Carrying Vessels With 1,14,500 Metric Ton Arrive In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

Trading Corporation Pakistan Chairman Dr. Riaz says the ships have arrived at Karachi Port and Port Qasim, pointing out that 3,90000 metric ton of wheat has so far been imported to cater to domestic needs of the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Two ships carrying vessels with 1,14,500 metric ton arrived in Karachi, the reports said on Friday.

According to a local tv, Dr, Riaz said that imported wheat would be handed over to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fulfill their requirements.

Wheat is being imported in light of the decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to maintain stocks as per the requirement of the country. Advisor to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had passed the decision when the flour and wheat crisis took place in the country.

The committee had asked the authorities concerned to import wheat through tenders as per the need of the country.

It may be mentioned here that price of bread and naan have gone out of reach of common citizen as simple wheat bread is being sold against Rs 8 in Lahore and Naan Rs 15.

