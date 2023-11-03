Two new industrial units worth Rs.1.2bn inaugurated in MEZ

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical education and Tribal Areas Syed Aamer Abdullah inaugurated new industrial ventures in Mohmand Economic Zone (MEZ) worth Rs.1.2 billion, said a press release issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) here on Friday.

During his visit to the zone, the other day, he inaugurated HMB Oil and Ghee Mills Pvt Ltd, Alam Ghee and Oil Mills Pvt Ltd, and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Inspire Flour & General Mills. These new projects would provide 550 job opportunities for locals in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

The zone is set to become a thriving hub for industrial activities, with plans for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status in progress, offering exclusive incentives for investors.

The minister stressed the importance of Corporate Social Responsibilities, urging stakeholders to contribute to local facilities such as medical dispensaries and educational initiatives.

This visit underscores the Government's unwavering dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the province, particularly in the Newly Merged Districts.