Two New Motorway Projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan Added To CPEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:58 PM

Two new motorway projects Dir-Chakdara, Peshawar-D.I.Khan added to CPEC

According to official sources in the CPEC Authority, two new projects worth 314 billion rupees were added to the CPEC in the meeting of 10th Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) As work on Western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor is in full swing, the incumbent government has initiated eleven new road projects under the CPEC.

Out of the new projects, PC-I of 29 kilometers Dir-Chakdara Motorawy has been approved and it would be completed within two years at a cost of 38 billion rupees.

Similarly the 360 kilometers Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway has also been included in the CPEC which is expected to be completed within four years at a cost of 276 billion rupees.

The sources said among the projects initiated by the current government also include the 331 kilometer Zhob-Quetta road which is expected to be completed at a cost of 63 billion rupees.

The PC-I of another project Quetta-Khuzdar road has also been approved which is 330 kilometer long and is estimated to be completed at a cost of 81 billion rupees.

