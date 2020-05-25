Two Oil Deposits of 2.5 Million Tonnes Discovered in Belarus - State Company

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Belarus has discovered two new oil deposits of more than 2.5 million tonnes in the southeastern region of Gomel, Piotr Povzhik, the deputy director general for geology at the state-owned Belorusneft energy company, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Belorusneft has discovered new oil deposits. Their reserves are over 2.5 million tonnes, according to the preliminary estimates ...

The Izbyn and North Omelkovshina deposits are located in the central structural zone of the Pripyat Trough. This is the Khoyniki district of the Gomel region," Povzhik said.

Almost all discovered oil reserves in Belarus are classified as hard-to-recover.

In 2019, Belorusneft's Deputy Director General for Crude Hydrocarbon Supply and Sales Sergey Kamornikov said that the country was planning to produce over 1.7 million tonnes of oil in 2020.