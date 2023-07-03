At least two Palestinians died and another 10 were injured in the city of Jenin in the West Bank during the operation of Israeli security forces that began overnight, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) At least two Palestinians died and another 10 were injured in the city of Jenin in the West Bank during the operation of Israeli security forces that began overnight, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on the night from Sunday to Monday that they were "striking terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area."

The Palestinian health ministry said later in the night that two Palestinians were killed and another 10 were injured during Israel's operation in Jenin.

The IDF said that Israeli security forces attacked the headquarters used by local militants in Jenin for planning terrorist attacks against Israel. The headquarters also housed a warehouse for the storage of weapons and explosives, the IDF said.

The Palestinian health ministry said that one Palestinian was killed and another local resident was injured during an Israeli airstrike on Jenin that preceded the start of Israel's operation.