Two People Die As Fire Hits Novatek's Gas Field On Yamal Peninsula - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) MANSIYSK, Russia, December 28 (Sputnik) - A fire erupted on Saturday on the East-Tarkosalinskoye gas field of Russia's Novatek company on the Yamal Peninsula, leaving two people dead, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The fire has been extinguished by Novatek's private firefighting service.

The fire hit a KrAZ elevator vehicle ... Two people died and one more was injured," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

According to the spokesperson, three more vehicles have been damaged by the fire.

The ministry added that the borehole was closed for renovation when the incident took place.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Novatek has been developing the East-Tarkosalinskoye gas field since 1994.

More Stories From Business

