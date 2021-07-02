Two People Injured in Oil Refinery Blast in Romania - Authorities

An explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery outside the Romanian city of Navodari wounded two people on Friday, according to Silviu Cosa, the head of the Constanta county

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) An explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery outside the Romanian city of Navodari wounded two people on Friday, according to Silviu Cosa, the head of the Constanta county.

"Two people were injured, their faces were burned, nothing serious. Tourists were not injured, rescue crews are working on the spot," Cosa told Romanian broadcaster Digi 24.

Eight teams of firefighters were deployed to the site, which was cordoned off over the risks of a second explosion.

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and Department for Emergency Situations chief Raed Arafat arrived as well.

The explosion is potentially hazardous to the environment, as the cloud of smoke it produced is now moving towards the sea, Environment Minister Barna Tanczos was cited as saying. The Romanian government reportedly deployed experts to assess the quality of air.

Petromidia is the largest oil refinery in Romania. Last year, it processed 4.8 million tonnes of crude.