UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Injured In Oil Refinery Blast In Romania - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:22 PM

Two People Injured in Oil Refinery Blast in Romania - Authorities

An explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery outside the Romanian city of Navodari wounded two people on Friday, according to Silviu Cosa, the head of the Constanta county

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) An explosion at the Petromidia oil refinery outside the Romanian city of Navodari wounded two people on Friday, according to Silviu Cosa, the head of the Constanta county.

"Two people were injured, their faces were burned, nothing serious. Tourists were not injured, rescue crews are working on the spot," Cosa told Romanian broadcaster Digi 24.

Eight teams of firefighters were deployed to the site, which was cordoned off over the risks of a second explosion.

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and Department for Emergency Situations chief Raed Arafat arrived as well.

The explosion is potentially hazardous to the environment, as the cloud of smoke it produced is now moving towards the sea, Environment Minister Barna Tanczos was cited as saying. The Romanian government reportedly deployed experts to assess the quality of air.

Petromidia is the largest oil refinery in Romania. Last year, it processed 4.8 million tonnes of crude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Oil Constanta Romania SITE Government Million

Recent Stories

Tractor production increases 59.03% in 11 months S ..

15 seconds ago

Medical officer appointed at traffic office to fac ..

14 seconds ago

President for further strengthening Pak-Saudi coop ..

15 seconds ago

NDU to hold international conference on Hindutva

17 seconds ago

US stocks open higher after June jobs data

20 seconds ago

NEPRA notifies quarterly tariff adjustments of DIS ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.