Two People Killed In Gas Blast At Metal Factory In Israel's Ashdod - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) At least two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of an explosion that occurred earlier on Tuesday at a metallurgical plant in the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the police reported the explosion at a metal factory in Ashdod's industrial area, saying that a number of people have been left injured. The security forces have already launched preliminary investigation into the incident.

"There was an industrial accident. Most likely, a gas cylinder has exploded.

Two people were left dead and two others injured. This is a factory in Ashdod that is specialized in steel constructions," Zingerman said.

According to Israeli media, blast reports were initially received by the emergency centers at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). Firefighting brigades have arrived at the accident site in an attempt to rescue the plant's workers.

Those injured were taken to the Assuta Medical Center, media reported, adding that preliminary investigation showed that the explosion was caused by welding of a gas tank.

