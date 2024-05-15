Two production units fined Rs 125,000

The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources, the teams checked a Nimko Unit, Soda Water Plant and milk carrying vehicle on Samundri Road, Elahiabad and in city areas.

The teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on Nimko Unit and Soda Water Plant. The teams also discarded 470-litre milk, china salt, three maunds of poor quality Soda and other ingredients.

Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza said that action would continue against adulteration and health laws’ violations.