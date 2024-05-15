Open Menu

Two Production Units Fined Rs 125,000

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Two production units fined Rs 125,000

The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours.

According to official sources, the teams checked a Nimko Unit, Soda Water Plant and milk carrying vehicle on Samundri Road, Elahiabad and in city areas.

The teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on Nimko Unit and Soda Water Plant. The teams also discarded 470-litre milk, china salt, three maunds of poor quality Soda and other ingredients.

Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza said that action would continue against adulteration and health laws’ violations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Water China Fine Road Vehicle Samundri Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwond ..

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship

2 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in ..

US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fa ..

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’ ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina

2 minutes ago
 Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment ..

Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy

2 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti govt sworn in

Kuwaiti govt sworn in

2 minutes ago
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, ..

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits r ..

Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record

2 minutes ago
 5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

2 minutes ago
 Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and ..

Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quan ..

SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major opera ..

2 minutes ago
 Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tr ..

Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business