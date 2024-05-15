Two Production Units Fined Rs 125,000
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The food safety teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on two production units during the last 24 hours.
According to official sources, the teams checked a Nimko Unit, Soda Water Plant and milk carrying vehicle on Samundri Road, Elahiabad and in city areas.
The teams imposed Rs 125,000 fine on Nimko Unit and Soda Water Plant. The teams also discarded 470-litre milk, china salt, three maunds of poor quality Soda and other ingredients.
Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza said that action would continue against adulteration and health laws’ violations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy
Kuwaiti govt sworn in
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record
5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands
Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA
SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major opera ..
Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in d ..
More Stories From Business
-
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden2 minutes ago
-
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Transport Minister visits Muuga Harbour in Estonia2 seconds ago
-
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz37 minutes ago
-
78.97 percent cotton cultivation target achieved in Faisalabad division1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 132.79 points1 hour ago
-
Medical students must excel in their fields: Dr Javaid Akram2 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar36 minutes ago
-
Heavy machinery reached for speedy completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover2 hours ago
-
KPOGDCL signs PCA with Govt over Petroleum Block3 hours ago
-
Political stability, persistent policies imperative for growth: Ahsan iqbal4 hours ago
-
Child mascots and bun towers: Hong Kong keeps island traditions alive4 hours ago