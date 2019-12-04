UrduPoint.com
Two Repair Workers Missing In Fire At Oil Pumping Station In Russia - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Two repair workers are missing in a Wednesday fire at an oil pumping station in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Two repair workers are missing in a Wednesday fire at an oil pumping station in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"Two workers who were doing the repairs are missing, the search is ongoing," the representative said.

Earlier in the day, a representative of the emergency services said that two people were injured in the fire.

Transneft oil company, the station's operator, told Sputnik that the fire had been put out and there was no disruption to the main transit lines and no damage to the environment.

