Two Rockets Land In Vicinity Of Chinese Oil Company Site In Iraq - Military Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Two rockets have fallen in the vicinity of a site belonging to a Chinese oil company in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Iraq's military communications center said on Saturday.

"Two Katyusha rockets landed near the Chinese company's site in the Nahrawan region of southeast Baghdad on Saturday, there were no casualties," the center said in a statement.

On April 6, three rockets struck in the vicinity of a site belonging to the US oil service company Halliburton in the southern Iraqi province of Basra. No injuries or material damage were reported in the incident.

