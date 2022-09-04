UrduPoint.com

Two Ships Carrying Sunflower Oil To Leave Ukraine For Turkey - JCC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Two Ships Carrying Sunflower Oil to Leave Ukraine for Turkey - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized two ships to leave Ukraine on Sunday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The two vessels (MRC LINA and GEN. POLAD HASHIMOV) will carry a combined 14,250 tonnes (metric tons) of food products from Ukraine to Turkey, the JCC said on Saturday.

MRC LINA will leave from the port of Yuzhne with a cargo of 7,800 tonnes of sunflower oil. GEN. POLAD HASHIMOV will depart from Chornomorsk and will carry 6,450 tonnes of sunflower oil. Both of the ships will head to Mersin, Turkey.

As of September 3, over 1.8 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

