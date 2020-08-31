Two Tankers to Load Oil at Libyan Port for 1st Time Since January Blockade - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two petroleum tankers are about to load crude oil at the Brega port in eastern Libya for the first time since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) blocked oil exports in January, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Two petroleum tankers are about to load crude oil at the Brega port in eastern Libya for the first time since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) blocked oil exports in January, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the month, the chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, declared the resumption of oil production and shipping in the country, adding that all profits will be frozen in a special account until a political settlement with the UN-backed Government of National Accord is reached.

One of the vessels, the Suezmax tanker Episkopi, arrived on Sunday, while the other, Aegean Myth, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, according to anonymous sources.

The two tankers are to load 600,000 barrels for the Austrian OMV oil and gas company.

These exports will add to the 1.8 million barrels that are to be shipped from the offshore Bouri and Farwah terminals in September.

In January, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced that is had been ordered to stop oil shipments by the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar amid the ongoing armed conflict between the LNA and Government of National Accord.