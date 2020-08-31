UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tankers To Load Oil At Libyan Port For 1st Time Since January Blockade - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two Tankers to Load Oil at Libyan Port for 1st Time Since January Blockade - Reports

Two petroleum tankers are about to load crude oil at the Brega port in eastern Libya for the first time since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) blocked oil exports in January, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Two petroleum tankers are about to load crude oil at the Brega port in eastern Libya for the first time since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) blocked oil exports in January, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the month, the chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, declared the resumption of oil production and shipping in the country, adding that all profits will be frozen in a special account until a political settlement with the UN-backed Government of National Accord is reached.

One of the vessels, the Suezmax tanker Episkopi, arrived on Sunday, while the other, Aegean Myth, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, according to anonymous sources.

The two tankers are to load 600,000 barrels for the Austrian OMV oil and gas company.

These exports will add to the 1.8 million barrels that are to be shipped from the offshore Bouri and Farwah terminals in September.

In January, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced that is had been ordered to stop oil shipments by the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar amid the ongoing armed conflict between the LNA and Government of National Accord.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Exports Parliament Company Oil Noc Libya January September Gas Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

5 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

34 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

37 minutes ago

RCB plants 4000 saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Singaporean, US Defense Chiefs Confirm Commitment ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.