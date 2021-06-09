Two-Thirds of Aging Current US Fleet Still to Be in Service Through 2030 - Navy Chiefs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) More than two thirds of the current US Navy fleet of just over 300 ships will still need to be in service by the end of this decade, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy Frederick Stefany and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby told Congress on Tuesday.

"Nearly 70 percent of today's fleet will be in service through 2030," Stefany and Kilby told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)'s Subcommittee on Seapower in their joint written testimony. The subcommittee was reviewing the Biden administration's appropriations request for the Navy for Fiscal Year 2022.

Because of the increasing age of the deployed fleet, the navy is placing more emphasis on improving its rate of meeting deadlines in surface ship maintenance programs, Stafany and Kilby acknowledged.

"...(A)ccelerating the momentum of on-time delivery for ships, submarines and aircraft coming out of maintenance availabilities remains a priority for the Department [of the Navy]," they testified.

The Department of the Navy was using available data to provide better predictability, improve performance, share lessons learned, and reduce costs to grow the operational capacity of the Navy in a healthier way over time, Stefany and Kilby testified.