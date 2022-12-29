UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of UK Consumers Plan To Cut Non-Essential Spending In 2023 - Poll

December 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Slightly over 60% of consumers in the United Kingdom say they will cut back on buying non-essentials in 2023 amid concerns over the rising cost of living, a poll out Thursday showed.

The survey of 3,000 consumers, conducted by the accountancy firm KPMG at the beginning of December, found that only 4% will be able to increase discretionary spending next year, while a quarter said their spending would stay at the 2022 level.

The rise in prices has slowed down in December but inflation remains close to a 40-year high. The poll found that the current cost of food, energy, fuel, mortgage and rent and concerns about how high the prices may still go were the two most common deterrents to buying.

A third of consumers said they planned to buy more own brand and value products in 2023, while a third would buy fewer items altogether.

Those who said they would reduce non-essential spending were prepared to cut back on eating out (46%), followed by shopping for clothes (42%) and takeaways (42%). Pet products were the least selected (13%).

Around one in 10 consumers said they had no savings. Among those who did, 43% said they were using them to help meet essential costs.

"Should the scale of non-essential cuts outlined in our research come to fruition, then it likely won't be enough to stop scarring on both the high street and online in 2023," Linda Ellett, KPMG head of consumer markets in the UK, concluded.

