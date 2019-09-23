UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed In Northern Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on Kurdish militants, the defence ministry sai

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on Kurdish militants, the defence ministry said.

The soldiers died after an improvised explosive device (IED) "placed by PKK separatist terrorists exploded as a supply convoy was passing", the ministry said.

Turkish soldiers have been in northern Iraq since May in a ground offensive and bombing campaign against the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK has conducted a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Its leadership and rear bases are located in the remote mountainous Qandil region and other areas of northern Iraq.

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Iraq Died Ankara May

Recent Stories

Supreme Court acquits two life sentence convicts o ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea to expand ties with Australia in hydrogen ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Servants Make Up 3.3% of Russian Workforce - ..

4 minutes ago

Dengue virus becoming resistant to vaccines, treat ..

4 minutes ago

Barty's number one spot under pressure from Plisko ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan officials investigate reports 40 civilians ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.