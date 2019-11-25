UrduPoint.com
Two Workers Missing In Russian Oil Mine After Evacuation Due To Smoke - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Two Workers Missing in Russian Oil Mine After Evacuation Due to Smoke - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Two workers are missing at an oil mine in northern Russia's Komi Republic after an upwelling of smoke forced the evacuation of more than 40 people, emergency services in the region told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Smoke occurred at a depth of 200 meters at Oil Mine No. 1 for shale oil production. 42 people were brought to the surface," the source said.

Mine operations have been suspended and 12 rescuers were sent in, the source added.

