Tyre burst claims two lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A tyre burst claimed two lives at General Bus Stand in Civil Lines police limits

on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a blacksmith was busy in wielding at General Bus Stand

when the tyre of a bus blew up.

As a result, two laborers, Maqbool Ahmad, 45, and Zahid, 50, of Negahban Pura

died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and further investigation was under progress, he added.