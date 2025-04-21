Tyre Burst Claims Two Lives
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A tyre burst claimed two lives at General Bus Stand in Civil Lines police limits
on Monday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a blacksmith was busy in wielding at General Bus Stand
when the tyre of a bus blew up.
As a result, two laborers, Maqbool Ahmad, 45, and Zahid, 50, of Negahban Pura
died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and further investigation was under progress, he added.
