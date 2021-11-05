UrduPoint.com

U Microfinance Bank Limited Signs An Agreement With Trellis Housing Finance Limited

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

U Microfinance Bank Limited signs an agreement with Trellis Housing Finance Limited

U Microfinance Bank and Trellis Housing Finance Limited have collaborated to extend low cost housing facilities to the low income segment of Pakistani society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021) U Microfinance Bank and Trellis Housing Finance Limited have collaborated to extend low cost housing facilities to the low income segment of Pakistani society. Under this arrangement U Bank will be utilizing GharHo, Trellis’ proprietary and fully-digital mortgage origination platform, that will provide a digital and simplified application process to the customer for accelerated housing finance deployment & allow more families to have a home for themselves. Trellis will offer its platform services to U Bank for both the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (The Government's markup subsidy scheme (GMSS)) as well for U Bank’s own home financing product to qualified customers.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank said,” we are delighted to establish this partnership with Trellis Housing Finance Ltd, which is aimed at providing housing to underserved population of the country by working together to simplify the journey of home financing.

Housing is a basic human right and we at U Bank aim to contribute in increasing home ownership. We are also mindful that better and safer housing has a direct impact on the growth and well being of families.”

Nadeem Hussain, Chairman of Trellis remarked that to be able to maximize the positive impact on society and in order to close the gap between the supply and demand for housing, its important for all institutions to collaborate and work together to ensure people can get access to financing and subsequently housing. It is a pleasure to partner with U Bank to help deliver on the housing agenda and streamline the customer experience and the process involved.

