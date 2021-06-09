U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank in Pakistan’ at Global Business Outlook Awards, 2021

During the Global Business Outlook Awards in May, 2021 U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) was awarded Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) During the Global Business Outlook Awards in May, 2021 U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) was awarded Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank Pakistan. The Global Business Outlook Awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in businesses around the world. They are designed to facilitate the outstanding work of businesses and business leaders across industries, in terms of performance, innovation and drive to create industry value.

Establishing itself as a pioneer within the industry; U Bank is the largest microfinance bank in terms of our network of 201 branches and 200 ATMs across 183 rural areas and cities in the country, providing a wide range of microfinance loans, digital & branchless banking solutions and deposit products. Moreover, U Bank in collaboration with Ufone under the name of U Paisa offers branchless banking services in over 45,000 designated agent locations all across Pakistan.

This channel offers ease and convenience to customers in utilizing banking services.

U Bank’s victory as the Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank Pakistan 2021 is a testament to the bank’s tireless efforts to create a more inclusive society, serve the unbanked population of Pakistan.

While receiving the award, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi (President & CEO) said “U Microfinance Bank has been taking every possible measure to enable the masses to earn better living standards and enjoy a higher quality of life by providing financial services in the easiest and most convenient way. We continue to be one of the fastest growing institutions in the microfinance sector and keep innovation and customer needs at the heart of our efforts, to become the problem solver and enabler to the Pakistani microfinance ecosystem.”