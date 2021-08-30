UrduPoint.com

U Microfinance Bank Wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 For Rural/Cooperative Bank Of The Year – Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:54 PM

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 for Rural/Cooperative Bank of the Year – Pakistan

U Microfinance Bank Limited wins the ABF Retail Banking Award 2021 for “Rural/Cooperative Bank of the Year - Pakistan”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021) U Microfinance Bank Limited wins the ABF Retail Banking Award 2021 for “Rural/Cooperative Bank of the Year - Pakistan”. With a gross absence of banking facilities in rural areas, winning the Rural Bank of the Year award recognizes U Bank’s efforts in ensuring the availability of modern banking to our core customer group.

U Microfinance Bank devotes itself to battling this disproportionate lack of financial inclusion in rural areas by serving the economically active poor, i.e. farmers, small entrepreneurs, and daily wagers. The needs of this customer segment are vastly different from the affluent customer segment residing in cities. Amidst the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, U Bank takes immense pride in the fact that, against all odds, we took a determined stand to continue lending to our customers to keep them afloat. Further, lending emergency loans against gold has helped communities monetize the dead assets.

To further protect our customers, U Bank also issued micro-insurance to our rural customers which is the need of the hour.

On receiving this award, U Bank CEO and President, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, said, “This acknowledgment encourages us to do more in times to come and move forward with new initiatives such as low cost housing, and contributing to the economy with international remittances and Islamic banking.” Sharing his thoughts about the future engagements, Mr. Naqvi added, “Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries during the pandemic, and the greater vision of the bank is to work on water conservation, green energy and climate change.”

Apart from considering the needs of rural communities, i.e. customers and employees and despite the pressures of the pandemic, the bank has continued to set performance benchmarks in the sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Poor Water Bank Gold All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

37 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

40 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.