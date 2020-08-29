UAE Abolishes Law on Economic Boycott of Israel Following Peace Deal - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree on abolishing the economic boycott of Israel following the signing of the US-sponsored agreement to normalize bilateral relations, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree on abolishing the economic boycott of Israel following the signing of the US-sponsored agreement to normalize bilateral relations, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The president has issued the Federal Decree-Law No.

04 of 2020 abolishing the Federal Law No. 15 of 1972 with regard to the Israel boycott and related penalties, the news agency said.

According to the decree, companies and individual entrepreneurs in the UAE are allowed to conclude trade and financial agreements with Israeli businesses and the latter can import any goods and products into the UAE.