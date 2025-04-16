UAE Airline Granted Permission To Increase Flights To Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:01 PM
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approves request after airline to operate three more flights per week
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) United Arab Emirates' airline Etihad Airways was granted permission to increase its flight operations to Karachi, the sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
The sources said that Etihad Airways had submitted a request to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for an additional three weekly flights to Karachi.
The CAA approved the request after the airline to operate three more flights per week.
With this approval, Etihad Airways would now operate 17 weekly flights between Karachi and Abu Dhabi, up from the current 14. The additional flights are scheduled to begin in October.
The development took place at the moment when the Pakistan authorities vowed to deepen its ties with the Gulf ties.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that they would make efforts to make Pakistan and Gulf-nations' relations more strong.
