ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi on Wednesday acknowledged the development-oriented economic policies of Pakistan initiated by the present government and expressed the interest of the UAE in augmenting and furthering investment in various sectors of the economy.

The Ambassador of the UAE called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed ways to further strengthen the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries.

He also discussed avenues of furthering and strengthening economic and financial ties between the UAE and Pakistan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister said that Pakistan and the UAE are engaged in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade, however, still, a lot remains unexplored and highlighted various avenues in which both countries can enhance their existing trade and investment relations.

Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation by the government.