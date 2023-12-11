Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Calls On Privatization Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 09:56 PM

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Monday called on the Caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Monday called on the Caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad.

Issues of mutual interest and cooperation came under discussion at length, said a press release.

The Ambassador recalled the recent visit to UAE by Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as an outstandingly successful visit and conveyed the desire of His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend full support and cooperation for the development of Pakistan.

The envoy apprised that his government wants to move towards the implementation of recently signed MoUs on a fast track in order to enable Pakistan to meet its economic challenges.

The Ambassador also complimented the current government’s policy initiatives for supporting economy and investment.

The minister thanked the ambassador and the UAE government for their longstanding and continuous support for Pakistan and observed that both countries have a long history of cordial and brotherly relations.

Fawad Hasan Fawad also apprised the Ambassador of the ongoing privatisation process in Pakistan and the opportunities of investment that may arise in the near future which can provide a very good return on investment.

