UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and the way forward on the Pakistan-UAE Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan underscored the longstanding and amicable relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the need to expedite key investment projects, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He welcomed the expansion of DP World, a multinational logistics company, and Abu Dhabi Port, affirming the government’s ongoing support for such initiatives.

Expressing his views, Minister Jam Kamal highlighted the manifold benefits that the Karachi-Pipri Freight Corridor Project would bring to Pakistan.

The Ambassador emphasized that the two countries have enjoyed long-standing, fraternal relations and expressed confidence that these ties will continue to grow stronger over time.