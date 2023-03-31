UrduPoint.com

UAE Central Bank Says Revokes License Of Russia's MTS Bank Branch In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM

UAE Central Bank Says Revokes License of Russia's MTS Bank Branch in Abu Dhabi

The Central Bank of the UAE announced on Friday its decision to revoke the license of Russia's MTS Bank branch to operate in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE announced on Friday its decision to revoke the license of Russia's MTS Bank branch to operate in Abu Dhabi.

"The Central Bank of the UAE announced that it has been decided to cancel MTS Bank's Abu Dhabi license, wind down its operations within six months from the date of the decision, under the supervision of the Central Bank, and close the branch," the regulator said in a statement.

This decision was made after "considering the available options regarding the new status of the MTS Bank, and taking into account the sanctions risks associated with the bank after the designation," the statement read.

"During the winding down, the branch will be prohibited from opening new accounts and conducting transactions, except for clearing prior obligations and the bank's use of Central Bank's payment systems will be restricted to this purpose only," the bank added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Bank From

Recent Stories

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

7 minutes ago
 IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

7 minutes ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

7 minutes ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

7 minutes ago
 Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of S ..

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Ha ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour ben ..

Punjab cabinet approves increase of free flour beneficiaries

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.