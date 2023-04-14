UAE confirms bilateral support of $1 billion: Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that UAE authorities have confirmed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their bilateral support of US$ one billion to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said that UAE authorities have confirmed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for their bilateral support of US$ one billion to Pakistan.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, he said, "UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $ One billion to Pakistan.""State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities", he tweeted.